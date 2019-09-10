Report: Judge removes Britney Spears' father as conservator, appoints Britney's care manager in his place

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty ImagesBritney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, will reportedly no longer act as her conservator amid his many health issues.

TMZ reports that he hand-picked Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, to take the reins -- at least until 2020.

Montgomery now has the power to limit or restrict Britney's visitors, retain caretakers and security, prosecute restraining orders, and have full access to Britney's medical and psychiatric records. The elder Spears formally relinquished his conservator duties on Monday, reports TMZ, but intends to take control again on January 31, 2020.

However, with the patriarch under criminal investigation for allegedly abusing Britney's 13-year-old son, Sean, his grandson, that might not happen.

As previously reported, Jamie allegedly became so angry at Sean that he broke down a door to get at him and put hands on him. That led Britney's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, to file the police report, and it also led to a change in the former couple's custody agreement: Federline now has 90% custodial rights, while Britney has 10% and her visits must be be supervised.

Federline could challenge Jamie's claim to a future conservatorship. So could Britney's mother, Lynne Spears. In a court hearing earlier this year, Lynne revealed that she wasn't satisfied with her daughter's conservatorship and raised questions about the medications prescribed to treat her mental health issues.

Most notably, she referenced when Britney checked into a mental health facility earlier this year, which spawned the #FreeBritney hashtag and rumors that the singer was being held against her will.

A possible challenge to Montgomery's appointment could also present itself next week when a court-appointed evaluator is reportedly scheduled to submit a report that would determine if the medication and care given to Britney does indeed meet her needs.

