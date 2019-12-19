Report: Jessie J splits with Channing Tatum

iStock/eternalcreative

iStock/eternalcreativeJessie J and Magic Mike star Channing Tatum have reportedly split after more than a year of dating.

Sources tells Us Weekly that the breakup happened recently, but was amicable.

“Channing Tatum and Jessie J broke up about a month ago,” one source says. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Another source tells People, "Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align. They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with [his daughter] Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

In October 2018, a few months after Tatum announced his separation from wife Jenna Dewan, it was revealed that he and the "Domino" singer were quietly dating. Tatum was spotted at many of Jessie’s concerts, while she supported him by attending the opening night of London’s Magic Mike show.

As People notes, in September at an intimate show in L.A., Jessie debuted a new song about her relationship with Tatum, in which she sang about taking things slowly.

The lyrics included, "Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are...Just have fun/It’s not a race, no need to run/If it’s forever/Let’s just simply be in love.”

