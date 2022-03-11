Report: Is Britney Spears buying Drake’s old home?

Steve Granitz/WireImage

﻿Britney Spears ﻿previously told fans she’s “in the process of buying a new home.” Now it appears she may be settling on buying Drake‘s estate.

TMZ captured Britney checking out the “One Dance” rapper’s Hidden Hills property, dubbed the YOLO Estate, which hit the market on Monday. Interest in the sprawling estate has been hot, with TMZ reporting each showing has amassed somewhere between 20 to 30 guests.

Britney and fiancé Sam Asghari were among the many spectators, but not much else is known about their visit or what they think about Drake’s old stomping grounds.

The house is actually three houses combined into one package that’s selling for a cool $14.8 million. The estate has its own theater, swimming pool, waterfalls, tennis courts, bars and a recording studio.

Last month, Britney told fans via Instagram, “It’s time for change!!!!” She continued in the post about her current home, “I’ve lived in this house for 7 years…I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now !!!!”

Britney’s apparent house shopping comes in the wake of reports that she signed a tell-all book deal worth $15 million, which should help with a down payment on her future place.

