Report: Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day

Mike Marsland/WireImageHarry Styles didn’t have a very lovely Valentine’s Day.

According to U.K.’s Mirror Online, the singer was robbed at knifepoint on Friday during a night out in London. The robber reportedly demanded cash, which Harry handed over without incident.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source tells Mirror Online. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Harry has not commented publicly on the robbery, but he did make an appearance at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday.

The police investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

