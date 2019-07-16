Report: Harry Styles in talks to play Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid"

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagicHarry Styles may be diving in to a brand new role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former One Direction member is in talks to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid. If he becomes part of that world, he’ll join Chloe x Halle singer Halle Bailey, who’s set to play Ariel.

Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play Ursula, while Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are in negotiations to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively. Rob Marshall is on board to direct.

Harry, who's had a successful solo music career post-One Direction, made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017. He was reportedly in the running to play a young Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic, but that role went to Austin Butler earlier this week.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.