Report: Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran sued over their hit “Eastside”

What do Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran all have in common? They’re reportedly all being sued for allegedly stealing the 2018 hit song “Eastside.”

While Halsey, Khalid and Benny were the performers of the song, Ed is included in the lawsuit because he co-wrote “Eastside.”

According to TMZ, which obtained the court documents, the lawsuit was filed by Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams, who claim that “Eastside” sounds eerily similar to a song they wrote in 2015 for Williams’ band American XO, titled “Loveless.”

They’re suing the stars, as well as the labels which distributed the song, for copyright infringement.

TMZ says in the suit, Lois and Williams point out the various similarities in the notes and overall melody of the two tracks. They also note that in an interview with Vibe, Benny Blanco once said he listens to a dozen or so new artists daily in hopes of finding inspiration. It’s this practice that the duo believe led to him stumbling onto “Loveless” and, they claim, using it to create “Eastside.”

“Eastside” was Benny’s first top 10 as an artist, and spent 45 weeks on Billboard‘s Pop Songs airplay chart.

