Report: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik call it quits — again

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have broken up again, nearly two years after reuniting, People magazine reported on Thursday.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend tells the magazine. “They co-parent. [Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid] is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old supermodel’s rep says in a statement to People, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai” — the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. “She asks for privacy during this time.”

The news of their split comes after a Zayn denied striking Yolanda during an argument. In a statement to TMZ, which reported that Yolanda was considering filing a police report against Malik, Zayn said in a statement, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

