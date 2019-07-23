Report: Ed Sheeran spends $5 million to stop his neighbors from complaining about him

ABC/Paula Lobo

Tired of your neighbors complaining that you make too much noise? Just do what Ed Sheeran reportedly did: Spend millions to buy all the properties around your house, so nobody can live near you.

The British tabloid The Sun claims that Ed has purchased the two houses next door to his mansion in London -- which is worth nearly $25 million -- and he's also bought the apartment over the restaurant and bar he owns in the U.K. capital. Total cost: five million bucks.

“Ed’s had neighbors grumbling about noise before, so when he got a chance to buy up the two houses next to his London home, he jumped at the chance," a source told the paper.

“Ed has not only made a wise investment but is limiting the chance of people grumbling about loud music or parties," adds the source. "He also decided to buy the flat above his restaurant because that could have been a massive sticking point for the business going forward.”

According to The Sun, Ed owns 22 properties in all, which cost him just under $60 million. Most of them are located in and around his estate in the English county of Suffolk. They include two farmhouses, a bungalow, a four-car garage, a pub, another four-bedroom home, and a 26-foot-tall tree house.

