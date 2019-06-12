Report: Ed Sheeran found the "Perfect" role for his lady love in new movie "Yesterday"

Ed Sheeran is one of the stars of the upcoming romantic comedy, Yesterday, and one of the perks of being a global superstar is that you can hook up your family, too. Reportedly, he scored a role in the movie for his partner, Cherry Seaborn.

A source tells the British tabloid The Sun, "Shooting this film was a real laugh and they did some of it on Ed’s tour. Cherry visits him on the road a fair amount and ended up getting to feature in a scene as an extra."

"It’s only a tiny part but Ed and Cherry thought it was hilarious, and it’s pretty cute," the source adds. "She even appears in the end credits.”

The part?  Cherry -- who is often referred to as Ed's wife, based on reports that they married in secret last year -- plays one of the cabin crew in Ed's private jet, handing out champagne.

Yesterday, directed by Slumdog Millionaire's Danny Boyle, is about a struggling singer/songwriter named Jack who gets hit by a bus and and wakes up in a world where The Beatles never existed and nobody remembers them -- except him.

Of course, Jack then starts passing off the Fab Four's songs as his own, and soon catches the interest of Ed, who plays a version of himself.  With Ed's help, Jack becomes a superstar, but then risks losing the love of the one girl who always believed in him.

Yesterday opens June 28.

