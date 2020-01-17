Report: Demi Lovato's first album since her OD is coming early this year

ABC/Eric McCandless

ABC/Eric McCandlessAfter lining up two high-profile singing gigs at both the Super Bowl and the Grammys, Demi Lovato is reportedly gearing up to release a brand-new album soon.

A source confirms to Page Six the album will be out early this year, marking her first new music since she admitted her relapse with the single “Sober" in June 2017. It’ll also be her first new music since signing with new manager Scooter Braun last May.

According to TMZ, the album will explore her near fatal overdose in July 2018, her time in rehab and her struggles with sobriety.

Demi will be performing on the Grammys January 26 and will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on February 2.

Back in December, Demi teased on Instagram, "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing..."

