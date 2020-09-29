Report: Demi Lovato "embarrassed" by ex-fiancé's behavior, is "completely done" with him

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s getting ugly between Demi Lovato and her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich.

Over the weekend, the actor claimed that he found out about their breakup by reading a “tabloid,” but a source told E! News that he was “lying,” saying Demi had let him know it was over before it hit the press.

Additionally, according to E!, Max accused Demi of allowing him to be “bullied” by her fans, and in a now-deleted Instagram Story, he asked her to “Please stop trying to thank you, next… Me. I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. Thanks. God bless.”



In more posts captured by a fan, Max also wrote, “to this moment, we haven’t spoken over the phone…I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe. If you’re reading this, I love you unconditionally, no matter what.”

But those posts aren’t having the desired effect.

A source tells E! News, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

The source also claims that Max is “in denial” that their engagement is over, and has “tried to reach out” to Demi. This “erratic behavior,” the source dishes, is “worrying” for Demi because she “does not want the situation to escalate.”

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” the source claims. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.