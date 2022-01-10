Report: Demi Lovato completes another rehab program

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Demi Lovato reportedly completed another rehab program last year.

A source tells People the singer privately underwent treatment to maintain their ongoing sobriety journey, following their near-fatal overdose in 2018. Demi has since returned home.

“Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first,” the insider tells the mag.

In early December, Demi gave an update on their sobriety, posting on Instagram that they were no longer “California sober” — meaning they were no longer using marijuana and alcohol. They also recorded a song of that name for their album Dancing With the Devil…The Art of Starting Over.

“I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways,” they wrote. “Sober sober is the only way to be.”

Following her rehab treatment after her overdose, Demi initially said they were cutting out all substances except marijuana and alcohol, which they would use in moderation.

Over the weekend, Demi also debuted a brand new tattoo on their newly shaved head. They got the image of a spider inked on one side of their scalp.

