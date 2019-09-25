Report: Daniel Caesar will be Justin Bieber's wedding singer

iStock/Vershinin

iStock/VershininJustin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber will have a wedding celebration at the end of this month, and they've apparently chosen their wedding singer: R&B crooner Daniel Caesar.

TMZ reports that at the September 30 ceremony in Palmetto Bluff, South Carolina, Caesar will serenade the couple's family and friends after they have the religious ceremony they skipped last year.

While Caesar is Canadian, just like Bieber, sources tell TMZ that he's also the couple's "fave singer right now."

Caesar's 2017 debut album Freudian went gold and earned him a number of Grammy nods. A track from the album, the H.E.R.-assisted collabo "Best Part," won the Best R&B Performance trophy at the Grammys earlier this year. "Best Part" also topped Billboard's Adult R&B Songs chart.

Caesar's new album Case Study 01 just came out in June. It features appearances from Brandy, Pharrell and John Mayer.

