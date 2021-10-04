Report: Coldplay teaming with Selena Gomez for new song

James Marcus Haney

Coldplay is riding high with their BTS collaboration “My Universe,” and now there’s a report that they’ve teamed up with yet another, much younger, chart-topping pop act: Selena Gomez.

The British tabloid The Sun claims that the collab, “Let Somebody Go,” which the two acts recorded together in April, will be released “any day now.” A source tells The Sun that Coldplay’s Chris Martin “has always been a huge fan of Selena and it’s a dream come true that she’s finally singing on a Coldplay record.”

“They already have plans for a ­special live performance around the launch of the band’s album,” dishes the source. “She is massively ­popular with young people so the group hope that collaborations like this will help keep the next generation fans of the group.”

The Sun also claims that Selena, whose Hulu TV series Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season, is “working on her fourth solo album.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.