Report: Coachella 2020 canceled

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CoachellaCoachella won't be happening in 2020, Billboard reports.

The Indio, California festival was originally set for two weekends in April. On March 10, a day before the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, producer Goldenvoice announced that Coachella would be moved to October.

Now, the rescheduled October dates have been canceled, according to a Billboard. In an article detailing promoter AEG's financial troubles amid the pandemic, the publication reports that festival organizers are weighing whether to plan for a "limited-capacity return" next April, or a "larger, higher capacity" event in October 2021.

Coachella's 2020 headliners included the reunited Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

