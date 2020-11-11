Report: Britney Spears won’t perform while her father is conservator

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Britney Spears reportedly will not perform while her father, Jamie Spears, is her conservator.

Us Weekly reported that during a court hearing on November 10, the 38-year-old pop star’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III claimed, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads.”

One of Jamie’s lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, dismissed the comments as hearsay and added that the lawyer prevented the father-daughter duo from speaking.

Britney was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her public mental breakdowns. In 2019, Jamie, 68, stepped down as conservator of her person citing personal health reasons but remained in control of her estate.

In the interim Jodi Pais Montgomery took over and, in August, Britney filed for Montgomery to permanently take over her father’s position.

Tuesday’s hearing was to decide whether Jamie would remain the co-conservator of the “Toxic” singer’s estate and the judge ultimately decided not to suspend his role — but added that it can be discussed “down the road.”

The ongoing legal battle has sparked the #FreeBritney movement among fans who feel that Britney is trapped by her conservatorship.