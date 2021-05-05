Report: Britney Spears won’t ask judge to end conservatorship

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fans who believe that Britney Spears is somehow being held against her will due to her conservatorship may be surprised to hear that when the singer appears in court next month, she won’t ask to be set free.

TMZ reports that Britney is actually fine with the conservatorship, which as been in place for 13 years. A source tells the website, “She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship, and the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying three cars at a time” — which is apparently something she tried to do in the past.

The source further notes that Britney was aware that her life was “out of control” prior to the conservatorship, which has since given her structure and allowed her fortune to grow. “She’s taken care of and she knows it,” the source adds.

So why does Britney want to speak in court? Because she wants her dad, Jamie Spears, out as the co-conservator of her estate, reports TMZ. Apparently, Britney doesn’t even speak to her dad anymore, because she’s angry over how he’s handled her business and who he’s brought onto the team.

As previously reported, Britney also has a permanent personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, but has no problem with her.

The hearing at which Britney is scheduled to speak on the “status of the conservatorship” will take place June 23. It’s not clear if it’ll be open to the public.

