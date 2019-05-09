Report: Britney Spears wins restraining order against former manager

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Steve Jennings/WireImageBritney Spears reportedly has been granted a temporary restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, according to TMZ.

Britney sought the restraining order after claiming that Lutfi allegedly had been spreading "fake emails everywhere" -- apparently referring to reports circulating that she'd been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, prompting the recent #FreeBritney hashtag.

Britney checked herself out of a psychiatric facility in April 25, where she'd voluntarily stayed for three weeks. A source confirmed to ABC Radio then that the stay was the result of both the emotional strain of her father Jamie's recent illness, and a necessary adjustment of her psychiatric medication.

Britney and her father, who's the court-appointed conservator of Britney's affairs, obtained a restraining order against Lutfi ten years ago, claiming he and others were attempting to gain control of her affairs.

Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, from whom her father is divorced, filed documents Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking that an attorney appear on her behalf at a May 10 status hearing about her daughter's conservatorship. The documents, obtained by ABC News, don't specify why Spears wants a representative there on her behalf.

Interestingly, TMZ reports Lutfi sent Lynne Spears a text last week, allegedly asking why she wasn't more involved in her daughter's affairs. The website also reports court docs show Lutfi admits he reached out to Lynne Spears, offering her financial assistance should she decide to challenge the conservatorship.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.