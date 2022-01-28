Report: Britney Spears’ father wants her to sit for deposition

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Britney Spears‘ ongoing legal drama intensified this week after the lawyer for her father, Jamie Spears, requested she sit for a deposition. The irony is Mr. Spears has resisted her legal team’s request to do the same.

TMZ obtained copies of an email allegedly sent by Mr. Spears’ attorney, Alex Weingarten, that states his intent to have Britney be deposed.

The email was sent Wednesday to the “Toxic” singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, and it states, “We write to advise that we intend to depose your client and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date to conduct the deposition.”

“Of course, we will also discuss scheduling Mr. Spears’ deposition with you and work with you to find a mutually agreeable date for that to proceed as well,” the letter continued. The proposal says Jamie Spears will be first to sit for a deposition and, soon after, Britney will follow suit.

Attorney Weingarten apparently proposed for the back to back depositions to be set in March, which will either be conducted during the same week or a day apart from one another. The letter adds, “If we have not heard from you regarding these matters by the close of business on Friday, February 4, 2022, we will proceed unilaterally.”

It is unknown what questions Britney would be asked, should she be deposed. Since her bombshell testimony in June, she leveled numerous accusations against her family, some serious in nature. Britney has also regularly spoken out against her family since her conservatorship was terminated in November, which means she could be asked to clarify her remarks.

Attorney Rosengart previously expressed he wants to depose Jamie Spears and have him speak on record about potential mismanagement of the conservatorship, especially on its finances following allegations the patriarch abused it for personal gain.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.