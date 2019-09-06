Report: Britney Spears' dad is temporarily stepping down as her conservator

iStock/carolo7

iStock/carolo7Britney Spears' dad Jamie has served as her conservator for the past 11 years, but he's reportedly now requested that he be allowed to step down from the position -- at least temporarily.

A source close to Britney tells People magazine that Mr. Spears is making the move due to his health: He was in such bad shape last year that Britney canceled her Las Vegas show and put her career on hold to be with him.

In addition, the source says that due to the police report that Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline recently filed against Jamie, he "was told it's best to step down...it's not a situation he wants to be in."

“Nothing will change in Britney’s life. Jamie will still get updates about Britney and Jamie will make sure that she is protected against people who want to take advantage of her,” the source dishes. “[Her mom] Lynne will also be around if Britney needs her.”

As previously reported, Jamie allegedly became so angry at Britney's 13-year-old son Sean -- his grandson -- that he broke down a door to get at him and put hands on him. That led Federline to file the police report, and it also led to a change in the former couple's custody agreement: Federline now has 90% custodial rights, while Britney has 10% and her visits must be be supervised.

In addition, Britney's sons Jayden and Sean were granted a restraining order against Jamie.

