Report: Britney Spears' conservatorship is "voluntary," say new court documents

For #FreeBritney believers who are convinced Britney Spears is being controlled against her will by nefarious outside forces, this might change your mind.

According to Entertainment Tonight, new court documents filed this week show that Britney’s conservatorship, which has been in place for the last 12 years, is “voluntary.” The documents also say that Britney doesn’t have a “developmental disability,” and that she’s not a patient in a state institution or on leave from such an institution.

ET reports that the purpose of the documents has to do with Britney’s opposition to her father, Jamie Spears, remaining the sole conservator of her estate. Instead, she wants Bessemer Trust Company, N.A. — described as a “qualified corporate fiduciary” — to be appointed a conservator as well.

Britney’s mom, Lynne, is also in favor of Bessemer having a say in the conservatorship, according to the documents.

Meanwhile, some fans still continue to doubt that Britney’s social media posts are legitimate.

“These posts don’t feel like you, Queen. We can tell they’re generated… Come back to us!!! We LOVE you!!” wrote one fan in the comments.



Another fan went so far as to suggest that the caption on one of her recent posts was written by a man and not Britney herself, claiming, “This caption is written by a male trying to sound feminine. Nobody writes captions like that.”

