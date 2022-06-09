Report: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to wed today

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Is today the day that Britney Spears becomes Mrs. Sam Asghari?

People reports that the singer, 40 and the actor and trainer, 28, will tie the knot in LA in a “fairly intimate wedding” attended by 60 guests. As previously reported, Britney will be wearing a gown by Versace. The two first announced their engagement about nine months ago.

Britney and Sam first met on the set of Britney’s 2016 video for “Slumber Party” and they’ve basically been together ever since, with Sam supporting her emotionally through Britney’s ultimately successful campaign to end her 13-year conservatorship. The couple recently announced that they were expecting, but sadly, they lost the baby.

This will be Sam’s first and Britney’s third marriage. She was previously wed to a childhood friend, Jason Alexander, in a union that was annulled, and then married Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Britney and Kevin divorced in 2007.

