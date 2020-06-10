Report: Beyonce to ink $100 million deal with Disney

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter FoundationIf the rumors are true, Beyoncé is about to receive one major payday from Disney.

According to the British publication The Sun, "Disney [has] put forward a deal worth around [$90 million], which will secure Beyoncé for three major projects, including the Black Panther sequel."

The media company is reportedly hoping to secure the singer-songwriter for projects on its streaming platform Disney Plus, which includes doing some voice work on documentaries.

The source noted, "After the success of having Meghan Markle voicing the film Elephant on the platform, they have projects coming up which align perfectly with Beyoncé’s brand."

Beyoncé has previously worked with the entertainment conglomerate in the past, more recently as the voice of Nala in the live action remake of the classic film The Lion King, and the company feels that the mother of three has "become a major player" for them.

Nothing is set in stone yet though. According to the insider, "The negotiations are still ongoing but it’s the final details that are being thrashed out now."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Danielle Long

