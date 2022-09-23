Report: Beyoncé is going on tour in summer 2023

Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

The Beyhive may be able to hear their queen sing songs from her new Renaissance album live next year.

Beyoncé is reportedly booking stadiums for a world tour in the summer of 2023, according to Page Six.

The “Break My Soul” singer last went on tour in 2018 with her husband, Jay-Z, for The On The Run II Tour to promote Everything Is Love, their duo album as The Carters. They headlined 48 shows around the world for over two million fans, grossing over $250 million.

Beyoncé’s last solo tour was The Formation Tour in 2016, which promoted her sixth studio album, Lemonade.

One of the most popular songs on Renaissance is “Cuff It,” which inspired a viral dance challenge. Since summer has ended and cuffing season has arrived, Queen Bey chose 25 of her favorite “Cuff It” social media dance videos and posted them on Instagram Thursday under the title, “Cuff It Picks.”

