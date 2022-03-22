Report: Beyoncé in talks to perform at the upcoming Oscar Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If a Variety report that Queen Bey is planning an Oscar performance comes to be true, then the 94th Academy Awards will be one you definitely won’t want to miss.

According to the media outlet, “Beyoncé‘s camp has been in deep talks with producers” to organize an iconic performance of her track “Be Alive,” which is nominated in the Music (Original Song) category and is featured in the Best Picture-nominated film King Richard.

The plan, according to a few people with knowledge of the talks, is to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show — and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California. The location is where sports legends Venus and Serena Williams practiced drills growing up under the supervision and instruction of their father, Richard Williams.

There is even discussion to have Will Smith, who plays Richard in the film, appear onsite with Beyoncé and then make his way to Hollywood in time for the announcement of the winner of the Best Actor honor, for which he’s nominated.

If true, this will be the fourth time Beyoncé performs at the Oscars; if she wins, she will take home her first-ever Academy Award.

The heartwarming song “Be Alive” was co-written by Beyoncé and Roc Nation producer/writer Dixson.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.