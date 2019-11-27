Report: Avril Lavigne splits from billionaire heir boyfriend

David Needleman

It's "Complicated."

Us Weekly reports that Avril Lavigne has ended her romance with Phillip Sarofim, the son of a Texan billionaire Fayez Sarofim.

The two had been dating for almost a year -- their one-year anniversary would have been on Valentine’s Day. One of their last public appearances together was back in June, when they were spotted shopping in West Hollywood.

Avril and Phillip kept their relationship pretty low-key, but Avril has been in some very public relationships in the past. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2009, then dated Brody Jenner from 2010 to 2012.

In 2013, she married Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger, but they called it quits in 2015.

