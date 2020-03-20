Report: Ariana Grande seeking temporary restraining order against intruder

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImageAriana Grande is reportedly seeking a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly trespassed on her property last weekend.

E! News confirms the singer filed the legal documents in Los Angeles on Friday. Ariana’s mom, Joan Grande, is also seeking court-ordered protection against the man.

The suspect, 20-year-old Fidel Henriquez, was arrested Saturday, March 14 and booked on misdemeanor trespassing and felony battery. He allegedly knocked on the door of Ariana’s L.A. home and tried to deliver a love note to her. A property manager answered the door and told the man Ariana wasn’t home.

Cops were called and when they found Henriquez nearby, he became combative and allegedly spit on arresting officers.

