Report: Adele’s new album, due “very soon,” will feature songs about her divorce

Information about Adele‘s next album is as hard to come by as public appearances by the singer herself. Last October, Adele told Saturday Night Live viewers that the project wasn’t finished yet, but now, it appears she’s poised to unleash it on an unsuspecting world.

“Adele has been very busy focusing on herself this last year,” a source close to Adele told E! News, adding that the Oscar-winning star has “spent months in the studio recording her new album.”

“The album is going to be released very soon, and she is excited for the world to hear it,” the source dished.

This will be Adele’s first album since her divorce from husband Simon Konecki and, according to the source, that’ll be one of the topics she’ll be singing about.

“We’re going to hear about her divorce and what she’s been going through,” the source claims. As for what else she’s been “going through,” there is that physical transformation she’s undergone, of course.

“Adele has been hardcore working out five days a week,” added the insider, “and is in such a great place right now mentally and physically.”

So now, we wait.

