Report: Adele’s father dead at 57

Condolences to Adele: The British tabloid The Sun reports that her father Mark Evans, from whom she was estranged, has died at the age of 57.

A source told The Sun, “Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end. He made a few attempts to make things right but clearly it had been too long.”

Mark left Adele and her mom, Penny Adkins, when the future superstar was three years old. He moved to Wales, where he was born, and worked as a plumber. According to The Sun, he previously battled cancer but the cause of death was not revealed.

In 2011, Evans spoke to The Sun about the fact that he was an alcoholic and a bad father during Adele’s childhood. “I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me,” he admitted. “I was putting away two liters of vodka and seven or eight pints of [beer] every day. I drank like that for three years. God only knows how I survived it.”

“I was deeply ashamed of what I’d become and I knew the kindest thing I could do for Adele was to make sure she never saw me in that state,” he added.

At the Grammy Awards in 2017, Adele thanked her manager Jonathan Dickens by saying, “I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much.” Then, she added, laughing, “I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing! That doesn’t mean a lot. I love you like I would love my dad!”

