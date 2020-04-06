Report: Adele's divorce details will remain private, says judge

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImageAdele's divorce from her husband, Simon Konecki, likely involves more than $100 million, but we won't learn exactly how much, thanks to a judge's ruling.

The British tabloid The Sun reports that a court in Los Angeles has approved a request from Adele that her divorce settlement remain private, including details of "financial, sales or other confidential business information." On thing we do know: The paper reports that that the couple has agrees to share custody of their seven-year-old son, Angelo.

A source tells The Sun of Adele and Simon, "They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.”

After seven years together, Adele and Simon announced their split in April of 2019, and she filed for divorce that September.

The singer is reportedly planning to release new music this year. At a friend's wedding, she was caught on camera saying her new album would be out in September, but of course those plans might be put on hold due to COVID-19.

