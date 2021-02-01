Report: Adele will not sing about her divorce or ex-husband in new album

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As the world anxiously awaits Adele‘s follow up album to her smash hit 25, one insider claims that the “Hello” singer’s upcoming release will not, in fact, contain one single song about her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

A source connected to the singer told OK! magazine that Adele, 32, made the decision not to sing about her ex-husband because she worried how it would affect their son, eight-year-old Angelo.

“Heartbreak has helped Adele shift records over the years but this split is quite different,” the source detailed. “They’re both aware their son Angelo should be protected and that’s why Adele has agreed not to sing about their relationship.”

Adele launched her career thanks to her breakup anthems “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Hello” and “Send My Love (to Your New Lover)” but will reportedly focus her upcoming fourth studio album on something else.

“Her new album will have a different sound anyway, so it hasn’t bothered her too much that Simon quietly expected her to keep their relationship out of her music,” the source added.

The former couple, who began dating in 2011 and wed in 2016, are currently in the middle of a private yet seemingly amicable divorce.

As previously reported, the 14-time Grammy winner and Konecki filed a judgement packet in Los Angeles court on January 15. The packet, which will finalize the divorce, requires a judge to sign off on it.

The two elected to keep the proceedings private in order to protect their son and did not respond to requests for comment.

Adele and Konecki have reportedly been living across the street from one another as a way to co-parent their child amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.