Report: Adam Levine welcomes third child with Behati Prinsloo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, officially making them a family of five.

People claims a source exclusively told them the couple quietly welcomed their newborn but did not reveal when the child arrived. Information regarding the baby’s gender and name was also not available.

Adam and Behati, who wed in 2014, previously welcomed daughters Dusty Rose, who is 6, and 4-year-old Gio Grace. The couple announced they were expecting a new family member in September.

Behati regularly took to social media to share photos of her pregnancy, with the last photo posted January 5 of her lounging in bed while wearing a bikini. She captioned the update “TICK tock..” with a seedling emoji.

Neither she nor Adam have confirmed their newborn’s birth on social media.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.