Remembering 9-11-01

A day you can’t forget. I was living in Cincinnati at the time….quite a ways from South Florida right? I was on the air and I took a phone call from a co-workers about a plane hitting the world trade center. I remember looking for a TV. At the time we didn’t have one in the studio(now it’s common place) and I ran into our engineers office and there it was. I was confused. Was it a Cessna and a terrible accident but it looked like a huge fire. Then as I stood there and watched….the second plane. I froze. The rest of the day is a blur. One of the things I remember most are the flags. The flags on cars. The flag on homes. The unity of everyone. People being kind. Let’s never forget.