Randi

Remembering 9-11-01

A day you can’t forget.  I was living in Cincinnati at the time….quite a ways from South Florida right?  I was on the air and I took a phone call from a co-workers about a plane hitting the world trade center.  I remember looking for a TV.  At the time we didn’t have one in the studio(now it’s common place) and I ran into our engineers office and there it was.  I was confused.  Was it a Cessna and a terrible accident but it looked like a huge fire.  Then as I stood there and watched….the second plane.  I froze.  The rest of the day is a blur.  One of the things I remember most are the flags.  The flags on cars.  The flag on homes.  The unity of everyone.  People being kind.  Let’s never forget.