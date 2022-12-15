Relive Andy Cohen’s drunken rant from NYE 2022

A staple of New Year’s Eve coverage for many years was Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper taking shots together in celebration of the New Year.

This year, CNN announced they will not allow their talent to drink on air. According to reports, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht told staffers the extensive on-camera drinking had negatively impacted the network’s “respectability.”

While no specific reasons were given, one has to think Cohen’s rant on former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio last year had a huge impact on the new policy.