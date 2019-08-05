Record-breaking “Old Town Road” reigns on "Billboard" Hot 100 for 18th week

Columbia Records

Just because "Old Town Road" broke the record for the longest-running number one on the Billboard Hot 100, doesn't mean it's ready to give up the throne.

Lil Nas X’s hit, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is number one again for the 18th week.

Last week, it beat out previous record-holders "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. Both of those songs were number one for 16 weeks.

Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” settles for number two again on the Hot 100 chart this week, making it a total of eight weeks in the runner-up spot for Billie.

