RECIPE: Tequila Spiked Popcorn

Well I always want a snack after having a drink so this is the perfect combo!

Tequila Spiked Popcorn

Ingredients

16 cups of popped popcorn

1 cup salted roasted peanuts

1 cup brown sugar

1 stick butter

2 tablespoons corn syrup

3 tablespoons agave nectar

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon tequila

Tools

Instructions