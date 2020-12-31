Nikki | Shows

RECIPE: Tequila Spiked Popcorn

Well I always want a snack after having a drink so this is the perfect combo!

Tequila Spiked Popcorn

Ingredients

Tools

Instructions

  1. In a pot over medium heat, mix brown sugar, butter, agave and corn syrup to make caramel syrup. Then, toss in salt and stir.
  2. Boil for 4 minutes on medium, stirring occasionally to keep the bottom from burning.
  3. Add in tequila and baking soda, and stir.
  4. In a bowl, mix popcorn and peanuts.
  5. Then, pour tequila-caramel syrup over popcorn. Make sure to coat popcorn evenly.
  6. Lay coated popcorn on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F for one hour.
    Once done, let it cool slightly and serve.