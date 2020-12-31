RECIPE: Tequila Spiked Popcorn

Well I always want a snack after having a drink so this is the perfect combo!
Tequila Spiked Popcorn
Ingredients
- 16 cups of popped popcorn
- 1 cup salted roasted peanuts
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 stick butter
- 2 tablespoons corn syrup
- 3 tablespoons agave nectar
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoon tequila
Tools
Instructions
- In a pot over medium heat, mix brown sugar, butter, agave and corn syrup to make caramel syrup. Then, toss in salt and stir.
- Boil for 4 minutes on medium, stirring occasionally to keep the bottom from burning.
- Add in tequila and baking soda, and stir.
- In a bowl, mix popcorn and peanuts.
- Then, pour tequila-caramel syrup over popcorn. Make sure to coat popcorn evenly.
- Lay coated popcorn on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F for one hour.
Once done, let it cool slightly and serve.