Recipe: Homemade Pumpkin Purée

It’s officially Fall, you can’t deny the pumpkin spice! Making your own pumpkin purée is easier than you think. You only need 2 things, pumpkin and salt. Preferably sugar pumpkins or pie pumpkins so it is naturally sweet.

Preheat the oven to 375 and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Rinse and dry the pumpkin, then cut it in half from stem to end. Scoop out the seeds and strings, and save the seeds to roast for later if you’d like. Place the halves cut-side down on your baking sheet, sprinkled with kosher salt if you prefer, and roast uncovered for 40-60 minutes or until tender. Once the pumpkin is done, take it out, let it cool, then scrape off the flesh from the skin. Puree the flesh in a food processor until very smooth.

Now you have the base for pumpkin ice cream, doughnuts, pie oh my! So many things you can make with your healthy homemade pumpkin purée. Nutmeg, clove and cinnamon make the spice in PS. You can store it in the freezer to use all season long.

You could next level it next year by growing your own pumpkins! See in the video here.