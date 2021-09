Post Malone’s Maison #9 Rose’ is delish alone but mixed into a fall flavored cocktail..yum!

To craft the the Maison No. 9 Fig Old Fashioned, cocktail lovers should add a fig, two dashes of pecan bitters and a dash of orange into a mixing glass and muddle well. Add 1.5 oz of Maison No. 9, one oz of the whiskey of your choice and ice to the mixing glass. Stir for 20 to 30 seconds, before straining over fresh ice and garnishing with an orange peel and fresh fig for the ultimate fall beverage.