RECIPE: Churros In The AIR Fryer

Listen to WIN your choice of airfryer or AirPods again today between 3-4. If you pick AIRFRYER…here’s a churro recipe! This takes 10 min to prep, 10 min in the AirFryer and makes about 35 churros.



For the Batter:

1 cup water

1/3 cup unsalted butter, cubed

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Oil spray

For the Cinnamon Sugar Coating:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon