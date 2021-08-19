RECALL: Midwestern Dog Food

The FDA is investigating a dog food manufacturer for possibly being linked to the deaths of more than 130 animals and causing 220 pets to get ill.

n January, Midwestern recalled Sportmix dry dog food after finding dog food samples to contain high aflatoxin levels.

In March, Midwestern recalled several more of its brands, including CanineX, Earthborn Holistic, Venture, Unrefined, Sportmix Wholesomes, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportstrail Sportmix, and Meridian, after samples taken tested positive for salmonella.