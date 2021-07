Have you ever got food poising from bad chicken?? NOT FUN!

Tyson has updated their recall to include an additional 462,000 pounds of chicken for a total of 8,955,296. These are on Tyson chicken products that were reportedly distributed to schools, hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants, longterm care facilities, and U.S. Department of Defense locations. These included 30 products manufactured between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021 and sold under the Tyson label, and others.