RECALL: Frozen Pizza & Potstickers

We’ve got two new recalls from the USDA.

Nestle USA’s DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza is being recalled because the label doesn’t note that the pizza contains textured soy protein; soy is a known allergen for some. Look for a “Best By” date of March 2022.

Also, 33,000 pounds of 4.2-pound bags of Ling Ling Potstickers Chicken & Vegetable are being recalled over the possibility that they might contain a foreign containment like plastic in them. Ewww. Look for a “Best By” date of October 22nd, 2022 on the label and a lot code of 1911203.

If you have either product in your freezer, throw it out or take it back from its place of purchase for a full refund.