RECALL: Fisher-Price Gliders

Fisher-Price is recalling some of its “2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders” and “4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers” after four infants reportedly died in the products.

The infants who died were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the products and were later found on their stomachs, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued Thursday.

To get a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.