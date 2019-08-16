Reality Shows Go Crazy! I Discuss On Trending With Tracy On CBS12!

Chrisley Does Not Know Best….about his taxes, financial records, nor how to treat his daughter apparently!  This is another thing to pile on the family drama – Oldest daughter Lindsie is saying that Dad Todd Chrisley and brother Chase were blackmailing her with a sex tape!  

Lindsie is saying Chase bought the tape and he and Todd where trying to get her to lie about a certain incident. This was one month before the recent financial drama, so could SHE have been the one that turned in her Mom and Dad? 
 
The tape in question involves a Bachelor star!
 
——————
 
Kim Richards from RHOBH having what appears to be another relapse or breakdown.  She was admitted to a hospital in LA the other day then mysteriously left while her whole family was there.  They think she just uber’d away.
 
She had been off the show for a few years, but came back a little last season and was of course tormented by that horrible Lisa Rinna, so I am thinking that is what has pushed her over the edge. 

