Real life “Boyfriend”? Ariana Grande rumored to be dating Social House’s Mikey Foster

Is art imitating life for Ariana Grande? After releasing the video for her new song "Boyfriend" with the duo Social House, fans have been speculating that she and Social House's Mikey Foster are actually dating.

In the video, the two play a couple who deny their true feelings for each other, insisting they're not boyfriend and girlfriend while acting out a series of fantasies in which they comically attack each other's suitors. The video ends with a passionate make-out session in the bathroom.

Sources tell The Blast that in real life, Ariana and Mikey’s relationship has indeed taken a “passionate new turn” in recent months. Insiders say the two have been “seriously enjoying each other’s company, and have quietly been elevating their relationship.” A source also confirms news of the romance to People.

Social House – which also includes Charles “Scootie” Anderson – opened for Ariana on her Sweetener tour and produced her hit tracks “thank u, next” and “7 Rings.”

Speaking of “Boyfriend,” Ariana and Social House debuted the song live for the first time this weekend at Lollapalooza. Ariana also released a behind-the-scenes montage of the “Boyfriend” video.

