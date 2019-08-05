Ready or not Ariana Grande is back with a new music video and it’s Amaze!

Can we just name 2019 as the year of Ariana Grande? Besides a few tattoos mishaps in the beginning of the year, she pretty much owed this year so far and shows no signs of slowing down.

Not only has her Sweetner tour been a hit at almost every stop, she has released several chart-topping hard to get out of your head songs.

Just this week alone, homegirl has released a new totally relatable song called boyfriend, a music video for that song, and a behind the scenes video for the making of the music video. The music video is absolutely hilarious and I’m pretty sure we’ve all been in this situation at one point or another.

Check out the behind the scenes video as well