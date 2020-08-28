Ready For The 2020 VMA’s This Sunday?

I love an award show. As Moira Rose says – my favorite season is Award!
Keke Palmer will be hosting and the performers include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, the Black Eyed Peas, BTS, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and The Weeknd.
Instead of being held in one venue, performance will take place in several locations around New York. Artists were given exemption from the 14-day New York City quarantine as long as they followed restrictions.
The VMA’s start with a 90-minute pre-show Sunday at 6:30 pm Eastern. The show can be seen on MTV and many other Viacom networks like BET, Nickelodeon, and VH1. For the first time, the VMA’s will be available on the CW Network.
