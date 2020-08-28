Ready For The 2020 VMA’s This Sunday?

I love an award show. As Moira Rose says – my favorite season is Award!

Instead of being held in one venue, performance will take place in several locations around New York. Artists were given exemption from the 14-day New York City quarantine as long as they followed restrictions.

The VMA’s start with a 90-minute pre-show Sunday at 6:30 pm Eastern. The show can be seen on MTV and many other Viacom networks like BET, Nickelodeon, and VH1. For the first time, the VMA’s will be available on the CW Network.