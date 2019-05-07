Ready For A Sneak Peek Of Universal Orlando’s “Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure”? Here It Is!

Universal Orlando Resort has created its most life-like animated figure for the most highly themed, immersive coaster experience yet, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure – opening June 13!

And it’s none other than Hogwarts gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor himself – Hagrid. Guests will come face-to-face with Hagrid during their journey as his hyper-realistic animated figure tries to contain his beloved Blast-Ended Skrewt. The gentle half-giant will guide guests through their adventure into the Forbidden Forest as they encounter some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Hagrid’s animated figure are being brought to life by Universal Creative, the team responsible for creating Universal’s iconic rides and attractions. The team spent thousands of hours creating Hagrid’s animated figure with a level of detail that has never been done before, working alongside actor Robbie Coltrane – who portrays Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series – to develop the most advanced and realistic animated figure of its kind.

