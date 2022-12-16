RCA Records drops soundtrack for upcoming Whitney Houston biopic

Courtesy Sony Pictures

As we near the date of the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic, a soundtrack for the movie has been released.

RCA Records dropped I Wanna Dance With Somebody (The Movie: Whitney New, Classic and Reimagined) on Friday, featuring 35 songs spanning 20 years of the singer’s career. The nearly two-hour project — a mixture of remixed and original versions of Houston songs — is meant to serve “as a musical memoir of the cinematic voyage,” according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to be releasing the amazing 35-song soundtrack to the Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody film with RCA Records,” Pat Houston, president of Whitney’s estate, said in a statement. “We think the fans will be excited to hear some incredible music they know and love, as well as some new never-before-released tracks, including ‘Far Enough’ and the incredible ‘Don’t Cry For Me,’ which ends the film.”

“This totally unique soundtrack album brings many of Whitney’s classics into 2023 and beyond,” added Houston’s longtime mentor Clive Davis. “Contemporary, current and often scorching, if you love Whitney’s music, you must own this album!”

The I Wanna Dance With Somebody soundtrack includes collaborations with Lucky Daye, BeBe Winans, Clean Bandit, Kygo, SG Lewis, Samaria, Jax Jones, Leikeli47, P2J, Oxlade and Pheelz, with production from Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins and Sam Felt.

The biopic premieres on December 23.

