Rapper behind "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" charged with felony assault

Silentó, the rapper behind the hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” is facing two felony accounts after allegedly attacking two strangers with a hatchet.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirms that the rapper, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, is in police custody following the two incidents that occurred last Friday and Saturday.

According to the DA’s office, Hawk was arrested following a domestic disturbance call in Santa Ana on Friday and charged with inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

He was later released “on bail or his own recognizance” and, the following day, “reportedly walked into an unlocked stranger’s home in Valley Village and attempted to strike the two people in the home with a hatchet.” Prosecutors say one of the occupants managed to overpower Hawk and take away the hatchet.

It is unknown what triggered the incident.

The rapper is currently being held on two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $105,000 and will be arraigned on Friday, September 4.

Hawk faces up to six years in state prison should he be found guilty.

The incident is currently under investigation.

